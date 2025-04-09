The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 74,430 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 206.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE GEO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The GEO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

