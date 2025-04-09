Tobam Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

