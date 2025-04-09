Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $33.22.
Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
