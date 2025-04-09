Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $33.22.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,398.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

