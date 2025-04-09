TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $892,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TransUnion by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in TransUnion by 426.4% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.74. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

