Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Stock Performance
Apple stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.