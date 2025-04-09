Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.