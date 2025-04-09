TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,581,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,131.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 278,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,186 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.06.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

