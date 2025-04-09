Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 100,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,749,237 shares in the company, valued at $69,610,834.02. This represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

