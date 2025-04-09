UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

