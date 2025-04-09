Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 224,578 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,860,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $124,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.