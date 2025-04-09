Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,390,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MRC Global worth $120,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,281,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MRC Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,923,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

MRC Global Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MRC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

