Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Camping World worth $122,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Stock Down 4.5 %

CWH stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $26.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

