Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 299,304 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,924,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Wolfspeed worth $106,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wolfspeed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,519,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 335,966 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 816,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 793,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 346,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 717,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 149,648 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 14.5 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

