Vanguard Group Inc. Has $121.02 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,106,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $121,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 247,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 151,086 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 109,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Navient by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

