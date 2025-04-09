Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Alignment Healthcare worth $110,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 6.3 %

ALHC stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Get Our Latest Report on ALHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 554,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $8,614,692.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,513,801.92. The trade was a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,606,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,858,980.17. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,855 shares of company stock valued at $30,590,612 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.