Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,452,627 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $117,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Symbotic by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Symbotic by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,040 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $45,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,801.28. This trade represents a 7.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,570.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,117 shares of company stock worth $2,020,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

