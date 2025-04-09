Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of National Vision worth $108,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
National Vision stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $857.16 million, a PE ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
