Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 289,714 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $106,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

