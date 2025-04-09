Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

