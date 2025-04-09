Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $163.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Materials ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8309 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

