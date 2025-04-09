Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 44,551 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

