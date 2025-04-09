Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $358,151,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

