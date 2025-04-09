Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $242,803.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,814.17. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,532 shares of company stock worth $5,090,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

Wayfair Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of W stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

