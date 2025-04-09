Wells Fargo & Company Cuts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $210.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

OSIS stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

