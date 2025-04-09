Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

