Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.35. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 34,680 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
