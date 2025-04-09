Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.35. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 34,680 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,753,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 214,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.