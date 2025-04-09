Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Digital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Western Digital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

WDC stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

