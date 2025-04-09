Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 246,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,648,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,573 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 692,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 290,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.