Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 239,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,308,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

