Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 196,438 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 196,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,194,212.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,699,774 shares in the company, valued at $197,706,475.58. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $881,166.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $51,664.75.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.
- On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $296,772.12.
- On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.
- On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10.
- On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.
Zymeworks Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZYME
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.