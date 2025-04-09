Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 196,438 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 196,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,194,212.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,699,774 shares in the company, valued at $197,706,475.58. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $881,166.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $51,664.75.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.

On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $296,772.12.

On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.

Zymeworks Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 480.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 1,113.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

