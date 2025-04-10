109,904 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 330,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

