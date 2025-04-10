146,183 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 107,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

