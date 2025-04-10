173,438 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

