18,659 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 356,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of CGUS opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

