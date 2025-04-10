2,331 Shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCAT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2848 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

