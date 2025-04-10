23,501 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after buying an additional 1,188,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CON opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several analysts have commented on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

