293,224 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

