394 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

FDIS stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

