405 Shares in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $985.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $97.89.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

