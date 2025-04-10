460 Shares in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

