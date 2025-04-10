4,678 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $501.25 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $614.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.92 and a 200 day moving average of $478.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

