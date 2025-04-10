59,580 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $3.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

