68,000 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $7,938,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after acquiring an additional 156,768 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,975.76. The trade was a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,845.12. This represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,670 shares of company stock worth $7,301,418 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Stock Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $115.60.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WGS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

