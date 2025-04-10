8,700 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 122,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 66.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 386,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 172.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 96,627 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,285,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,259 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGY opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

