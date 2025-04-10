AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,239,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,262,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AAON by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,110,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,169,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,660,000 after buying an additional 47,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

