Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 733 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 18.7 %

NVDA opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.01.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

