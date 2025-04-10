Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,121,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $124.72 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $98.31 and a twelve month high of $129.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20.

