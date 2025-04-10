ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

