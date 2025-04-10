AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 133.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

AGCO Stock Up 13.4 %

AGCO stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

