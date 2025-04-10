Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -161.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AA

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.