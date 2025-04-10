Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,021 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $59,970,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 11.4 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

